U.S. citizen arrested twice at Alabama construction site with no probable cause

Alabama construction worker and US citizen Leo Garcia Venegas was twice arrested at his own job site by masked federal agents who refused to accept his REAL ID. He's now suing to stop unconstitutional raids.



In May, masked agents ran past a "no trespassing" sign onto a property where Leo was working to detain everybody who appeared Latino (ignoring others). Leo told them he was a citizen, yet they still tackled and handcuffed him. Even after seeing his REAL ID—which Alabama only issues to lawful residents—they kept Leo tightly handcuffed for an hour.

Then, in June, it happened again. Agents walked inside a house where Leo was working, surrounded him, and ordered him to follow them. Again, Leo produced his REAL ID. Again, the agents refused to accept it. They marched him out of the development and detained him alongside other workers they had grabbed—only releasing him (and other lawful residents) 20 minutes later after confirming his citizenship.

All Leo ever did was show up at work. And for that, he was assaulted and detained. Enough is enough. These federal raids violate the Fourth Amendment and exceed immigration officers' legal powers. So, Leo has partnered with the Institute for Justice to file a federal class-action lawsuit to put a stop to them. He's also seeking damages for the violations he suffered. Because if Americans must follow the law, our government must be held accountable when it violates the Constitution.