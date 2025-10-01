ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism to please MAGA, which then stabs it in the front

Earlier today, the Anti-Defamation League, America's oldest organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, deleted its online Glossary of Extremism after complaints from MAGA figures angry at its inclusion of the far-right Christian Identity movement and Turning Point USA, founded by activist Charlie Kirk. Gone is a database of more than 1,000 extremist terms, groups and symbols.

An ADL spokesperson confirmed to Jewish Insider that the organization removed the glossary entirely and that it does not consider TPUSA an "extremist group." The glossary no longer appears on the ADL website. … The ADL described [TPUSA] as having ties to "a range of right-wing extremists and has generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists and some corners of the white supremacist alt-right."



Unfortunately, this awkward gesture isn't working out. FBI Director Kash Patel denounced the group this afternoon and cut its ties with the Bureau.

"That era is OVER," Patel wrote on social media. "This FBI won't partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs."

The ADL had already deprioritized its work fighting homophobia, racism, and other forms of discrimination, and now its apparent strategy—support fascist-saluting right wingers so long as they support the current government of Israel—is way out on a limb. "Defunct," writes Adam Serwer of The Atlantic, who understood where we were headed nearly from the outset.