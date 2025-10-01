Child rescued from claw machine in arcade

Emergency services rushed to an arcade in Shannon, Ireland, after a child somehow got trapped inside a claw machine there. The Clare Champion's Pat Flynn reports that the child is believed to have climbed in to the "Cosmic Crane" through "a large slot from which the footballs are dispensed," then "clambered up into the main chamber."

Staff at the shopping centre are understood to have raised the alarm at around 2.25pm. Fire service personnel drilled a hole in a lock on the sliding door of the machine and released the child. The youngster was unharmed and didn't appear to be distressed at any time. It's understood he was only in the machine for about 15 minutes.

The Cosmic Crane is a variant of the EX-series claw game manufactured by Elaut. This image (of another variant) show how large the prize slot is and how a wee one might find their way in.

Claw machines are a borderline scam and the claws rigged to have so little tension they can't even pick up a quarter-pound plushie. But you wouldn't be alone if you imagined a firefighter repeatedly playing the game in hopes of it hoisting and dispensing the trapped child.