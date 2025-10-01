Death Stranding animated film looks surprisingly badass

Death Stranding is mostly a slow, ponderous experience where you weave your way through picturesque but hostile terrain. It's a game that encourages you to take things slow, sometimes literally one step at a time, in a tough yet rewarding journey where every second is to be savored (unless you're going for one of those late-game timed deliveries).

That's boring when you're not actively playing it, though, so Hideo Kojima said 'screw it' and made his Death Stranding movie as badass as possible. DEATH STRANDING MOSQUITO, which finally has a trailer, focuses on a cool courier with a sick mask who can do a thousand backflips.

…Okay, fine, a post-apocalyptic John Wick is a pretty cool elevator pitch.