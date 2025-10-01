Energy Dept. to employees: don't say "green," don't say "climate change," definitely don't say "clean energy"

The U.S. Department of Energy sent an email to its employees ordering them not to use certain words and phrases including "climate change" and "green."

"Please ensure that every member of your team is aware that this is the latest list of words to avoid — and continue to be conscientious about avoiding any terminology that you know to be misaligned with the Administration's perspectives and priorities," went the directive from Rachel Overbey, the DOE's acting director of external affairs.

Forbidden terms include "emissions", "sustainability", "carbon footprint", "energy transition", "clean energy", and "decarbonization." All refer plainly to renewable energy developments and policies that displease the Trump administration. NPR reports that it has canceled billions in research funding and restricted access to climate data and other information.

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has specifically tried to limit which words the Energy Department uses. Immediately after Trump took office in January, many instances of the term "climate change" were removed from the agency's website, according to one current and one former employee who helped carry out that directive. Both asked that their names not be made public because they fear political and legal retribution from the current administration. The new directive goes further, expanding the list of banned phrases and excluding those terms from all work products.

The "green energy scam," as Trump puts it. You know the book this is from: "In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it."

