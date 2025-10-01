First look at Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid followup shown off

Despite now being in his sixties, legendary game director and wannabe film director Hideo Kojima is evidently staying busy. Death Stranding 2 feels like it just launched, but Kojima has already announced his next game… and if that's not enough, the game after it for good measure. We first heard about PHYSINT, Kojima's spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series that put him on the map, in an extremely vague teaser nearly two years ago. With DS2 out the door, though, PHYSINT is now in full development, as per Kojima's best bud and Game Awards host Geoff Keighley.

Naturally, even this poster has been enough to spur intense discussion. Given Kojima's love of casting celebrity actors, there's been debate over whether Not-Solid Snake is supposed to be Eddie Redmayne or Robert Pattinson. Even the tagline isn't immune to dissection, with theories being thrown around as to potential PS6 mechanics it might incorporate to provide tactile "feeling". Kojima himself has said the game won't be out for five or six years, placing it firmly in next-generation territory, so it's probably not worth losing sleep theorizing over it just yet.