From vomit clouds to toilet spray, norovirus is everywhere this winter

Be careful, friends across the pond — norovirus, otherwise known as "the winter vomiting bug" is surging once again. This poor elementary school in Bearsden, near Glasgow, Scotland had to undergo deep cleaning last weekend after "high levels" of sickness and diarrhea swept through the school, affecting staff and students. And the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently issued a warning: "Norovirus is incredibly infectious, so if you're feeling unwell stay home for 48 hours after symptoms stop as you are still infectious during this time." The main symptoms that might indicate you have norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, high temperature, headache, stomach ache, and body aches.

Every year, there are about 685 million cases of norovirus worldwide, and about 200 million of those cases occur in children under the age of five. Norovirus is responsible for about 200,000 deaths annually (and about 50,000 of those are children). In the United States, norovirus causes approximately 20 million cases of acute gastroenteritis ("stomach flu"), which includes more than 50,000 hospitalizations and roughly 800 deaths.

While the United States isn't yet in a norovirus surge, we should expect one in a few months, as, according to the CDC, our peak season is December to March. Recent CDC data reveal that this past year's cases of norovirus were higher than we've seen since 2012, other than the 2020-2021 season. They report that during August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025, 2,675 norovirus outbreaks were reported to the CDC by NoroSTAT-participating states. During that same period the previous year, 1,478 outbreaks were reported by those same states. The CDC also provides more historical data, stating that, "The total number of outbreaks reported during the 2024–2025 seasonal year is above the range reported during the same period during the 2012–2020 and 2021-2024 seasonal years."

According to the CDC, you can get norovirus "by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces (poop) or vomit in your mouth from a person infected with norovirus." This can happen via contaminated surfaces, food, or water. Research has also shown that norovirus can be airborne and spread through aerosols. This study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases showed, for example, that "recent vomiting" is a major source of airborne norovirus. And this research conducted by scientists at the University of Iowa and published in the journal Scientific Reports, revealed that toilet flushing generates aerosols that can spread norovirus (along with other viral pathogens like SARS-CoV-2).

The CDC states that when you have norovirus, you can "shed billions of norovirus particles" and reminds us that it only takes "a few norovirus particles to make you and other people sick." So try your best to avoid catching and spreading this nasty bug. And remember, hand sanitizer doesn't kill norovirus, so make sure you're washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water. And mask up, especially around flushing toilets, and especially during norovirus season! Stay safe!

Previously:

• Norovirus surging in U.S.

• Another cruise, another norovirus outbreak!

• Norovirus outbreak on the cruise ship Iona sounds like real-life vomiting scene from 'Triangle of Sadness'

• We call norovirus the 'cruise ship virus,' but 'salad bar virus' is more like it

• Upcoming documentary recounts story of cursed 'poop cruise'

• Thanks to norovirus, there's a whole lotta poopin' goin' on

• Highly contagious norovirus outbreak hits 73 people on a Celebrity cruise to Alaska