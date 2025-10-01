Guinea pig heist is over: 25 stolen, 24 rescued, and one tragic loss

I recently reported about 25 guinea pigs that were stolen from the LIDKTE Small Animal Foundation (LSAF), a local animal rescue sanctuary near Tucson, Arizona. Early in the morning on Tuesday, September 23, two "people of interest" were caught on video placing a sock over the Ring camera at the sanctuary's front door, and a few hours later, LSAF staff members discovered that dozens of guinea pigs were stolen and found the sanctuary in utter disarray. Well, I have some good news — 24 of the pigs have been located and returned to the animal sanctuary. Sadly, I also have some bad news — one of the poor pigs died. Rest in peace, lil' piggy.

KJZZ reports that the Phoenix Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department worked together to recover the stolen guinea pigs. KJZZ also reports that two 14-year-old girls, and the mother of one of them, are suspects in the incident. KJZZ quotes Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Angelica Carillo:

"This is an active investigation. We do know that criminal charges are pending. That of course will be up to the Pima County Attorney's Office but possible charges include burglary, possession of stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department provides more information:

During the investigation, detectives identified and contacted a witness in Phoenix, which led to a joint investigation between the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Phoenix Police Department. On the evening of September 26, 2025, the Phoenix Police Department advised that it had served a search warrant at a residence in Phoenix connected to suspects involved in the theft of the guinea pigs. During the search, 24 guinea pigs were recovered. Detectives learned that one guinea pig had died prior to recovery. The remaining animals were safely returned to the Marana-based rescue.

I'm so glad almost all of the pigs have been safely returned. They must have been so scared, and I'm happy they're now safely home and can get the care they need. I feel terrible for the one who didn't make it though. Folks, please, I'm begging you — can we all just be kinder to ourselves, each other, and all of the creatures around us, big and small?

