Movie poster legend Renato Cesaro dead at 89

Renato Cesaro, painter of dozens of famous movie posters, died in Treviso, Italy, on Monday. He was 89 years old. Cesaro's striking works include those for A Fistful of Dollars, Rambo: First Blood Part 2, The Neverending Story and more recently Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. And that hardly scratches the surface of an incredible career.

Casaro helped put bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger on the map in Hollywood with his poster for the Dino De Laurentiis-produced Conan the Barbarian (1982), and he also designed posters for the actor's Red Sonja (1985), The Running Man (1987), Total Recall (1990), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and True Lies (1994). "Schwarzenegger was the perfect man to paint," he told The Guardian in 2022. "He had a tough expression. His face was like a sculpture. It was a real pleasure for me — I have always had a weakness for heroes."

Here's Arnie:

And here's the late-career work for Tarantino: