Primatologist Jane Goodall dead at 91

Jane Goodall, famed for more than 60 years of work studying chimpanzees, died today in Los Angeles. She was 91 years old. Goodall first headed to Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park in 1960, and much of what we know of our closest relatives on Earth we know thanks to her. Now, decades later, her field of science is one of the few where men do not outnumber women.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States," the institute posted on Instagram. "Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

While living among the chimps, Goodall documented the animals using tools and doing other activities previously believed to be exclusive to people, and also noted their distinct personalities. Her observations and subsequent magazine and documentary appearances in the 1960s transformed how the world perceived not only humans' closest living biological relatives but also the emotional and social complexity of all animals, while propelling her into the public consciousness.

Goodall later founded the institute bearing her name and became a tireless conservationist and animal rights campaigner; she died while on a speaking tour. And did you know that Goodall was Bigfoot-curious?