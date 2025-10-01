The new Merriam-Webster Collegiate is nearly 5 pounds of red-covered joy

I haven't owned a dictionary in years, but sometimes I miss opening a big, hardcover book. While online dictionaries are efficient, they lack the tactile experience of a physical book and, more importantly, the serendipitous discovery of a new word when looking up something else.

Merriam-Webster has announced the upcoming Twelfth Edition of its Collegiate Dictionary to be published later this year. The updates include over 5,000 new words, such as cold brew, farm-to-table, rizz, and dad bod, as well as 1,000 new phrases and idioms. Another new addition is word lists like "Words From the 1990s" and "Words For Things That Often Go Unnamed."

This edition weighs almost five pounds and retains the familiar red cover. However, the feature that convinced me to buy a copy is the thumb notches, or index notches, which unlocked a core childhood memory. Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, 12th Edition, is available for pre-order now and will be released on November 18th.

Bonus Fact: Merriam-Webster has been a subsidiary of Encyclopædia Britannica since 1964.

