The number of countries issuing travel warnings about the U.S. is growing

Since the Fanta Führer took office this second go 'round, the number of nations warning their citizens not to f*** around and find out has been on the rise. With much of Canada boycotting travel over the country's southern border (you threaten a country with annexation and tariffs, shit will happen), the American tourism industry is currently a soup sandwich. As fewer snowbirds are wintering in the southern states, home sales and the rental market are feeling the sting as well. And that's just from the Canucks saying that blizzards are better than MAGA bullshit. The impact of other nations saying nah to exploring what the United States has to offer is hurting the bottom lines of a vast number of industries.

Without further ado, here's a short list of the countries telling their people to stay the hell away from all the purple mountain majesty. Yes, I know there's more, but I'm paid a flat rate per post and I've got medications to pay for.

Canada

Earlier today, the Canadian government updated its travel warning to its citizens about the dangers of hostility towards LGTBQ+/two-spirit when traveling in the Land of the Free. We're already wary about crossing the American border, as several of our citizens, despite entering the country legally, have been held and sent to detention centers. Given that Trump has started blathering about our country becoming the 51st state again, a whole lot of us were already staying clear. His hardly veiled threats

Ireland

The Rialtas na hÉireann advises its headed to the home of the brave for the craic, Irish citizens should mind the crime, watch out for terrorism, get travel medication insurance before they even think about leaving their homeplace and, be prepared to be given a hard time by the Department of Homeland Security over whether they're American citizens, travelers welcomed into the country or in the nation illeagally—not that any of those will keep you from being roughed up, detained and sent to concentration camp.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands warns its people of the same things as Ireland does. Still, they also mention that "…A number of states have introduced local laws that can have negative consequences for LGBTQ+ individuals, for example, when it comes to access to health care". They also mention that there's a very good chance that you'll lose your right to digital privacy when entering the country.

Belgium

If you're from Belgium, your country's foreign ministry warns that when entering the United States, you'd better make damn sure that your passport lists you as either male or female. DHS doesn't care about the brave decision you made to transition to a different sex. There are no shits that, because it's no one's business what's in your pants, you prefer to be listed as gender neutral. America NEEDS to know what gender you were assigned at birth.

New Zealand

New Zealand is absolutely not having it. The rest of the nations on this list have all kept their travel warning levels at a low level. The New Zealand government isn't down with that. They raised the warning level about visiting the U.S.A. to level two out of a possible four. This means that their people need to exercise increased caution, as one would in any country that's quickly driving its democracy right into the ditch.

England

The UK is having a hell of a time with the same sort of bigoted bullshit from its government and many of its citizens as many other parts of the world are, right now. But that's The Commonwealth. Let's focus on Blighty/ The English parliment has struck a deal with France right now that for every person who entered the country illegally from accross the 'Channel that France takes back, England will welcome someone from France who steps foot on its shores through legal means.

As the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office knows from treating refugees like trash, it's simpatico with the Trump administration's needs. Back in March, they updated their website to read that "the authorities in the US set and enforce strict entry rules.

Denmark

America isn't good or bad, but thinking makes it so. Well, that's how Denmark used to see the U.S. before the American cheese slid right off its frigging cracker. Now, they're warning their transgender citizens that—and I love how understated this is—the sentiment '…towards LGBT+ people can vary around the country".

I've never understood why someone else's sex or who they love matters so much to people. But asked to eat øllebrød? That's something to get worked up over.

China

Despite the best efforts of Richard Noxon, the United States and China just don't get along. The State Council of the People's Republic of China has been smack talking the home of the brave to its citizens, for decades. But it was a surprise earlier this year to see that China had updated their warning about traveling to American turf to say "recently, due to the deterioration of Sino-US economic and trade relations and the security situation in the United States, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has reminded Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling to the United States and travel cautiously".

Austrailia

While the continent down under told its people that travel's fine to travel to the 'States. However, they warn that anyone popping by America for more than 30 days (a pretty common occurrence for Australians, as traveling up here costs so much and takes so long) needs to do whatever paperwork U.S. Citizenship and Immigration puts in front of them. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs goes on to wish folks a great trip, saying that the 'Merican Guberment will "actively pursue, detain, or deport people who are in the country illegally" and that their computers and cellphones can be ripped open like a bag of chips to find anything border guards think to be suspicious.