"Vacation Cafe Simulator" is a sim too specific to be believed

Okay, guys, I think we might need a break from the simulator game genre for a bit. At least until we find new things to simulate. There are 183 cafe simulators on Steam and 73 vacation simulators, and apparently that's been enough to mine that niche to hell and back, because things are starting to get weird.

The newly announced Vacation Cafe Simulator looks like a charming project from an obscure indie studio, sure, but its premise is so maddeningly specific that I feel like the simulator mine is scratching at the bottom of the barrel. Still, for the three people that have thought "I wonder what it would be like to run a cafe and be on vacation and/or serve people on vacation at the same time", your incredibly niche prayers have been answered. Please start praying for something more generally applicable, like world peace or Bloodborne 2.

I'll see you all in a week when High-Maintenance Calico Cat Grooming Simulator in Brussels is announced.