This just in from the folks at Secret Handshake: the destroyed by Federal employees statute of Donald and Jeffrey has been repaired and is, for now, on the National Mall once again.

Just like a toppled confederate general forced back onto a public square, the Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein statue has risen from the rubble to stand gloriously on the National Mall once again. The "Why Can't We Be Friends?" (originally titled Best Friends Forever) statue is repaired and back up for a limited time on 3rd street just north of the US Capitol. Secret Handshake

Statue Repaired via Secret Handshake

We can be sure the sensitive Orange Menace will order it down again soon.

Previously:

• Permitted Trump-Epstein statue smashed and removed without notice

• 'Why Can't We Be Friends?': an update on the statue Trump hates

• Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's great friendship immortalized on the National Mall