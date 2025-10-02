Jimmy Fallon will keep his "head down" in late night's war with Trump: "We hit both sides equally"

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" promoting his new reality show "On Brand," Jimmy Fallon said that his plan on "The Tonight Show" is to "keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny." He said that his show "has never really been that political." h/t Jack Dunn at Variety.

"We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that's really the way our show really works. Our monologues are kind of the same that we've been doing since Johnny Carson was doing 'The Tonight Show.'"

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have leveled pointed and highly critical satire at Donald Trump and the MAGA movement on their late night shows, and have both paid a price. Colbert's "The Late Show" was cancelled as of May in a move generally believed to be politically motivated by its network's parent company Skydance Media. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was suspended by ABC and Disney after ABC was illegally threatened by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in retaliation for a statement Kimmel made regarding MAGA's narrative about the Charlie Kirk murder.

Trump has urged the firing of Colbert and Kimmel, as well as Seth Meyers, and even Jimmy Fallon.

To be clear, no comedian has an obligation to be political. But to do mild, both-sides topical and "political" humor in these times without a point of view — to make jokes about how Trump's skin is orange, and Bernie Sanders is cranky — is to normalize Trump's regime and to be complicit with his fascism.

