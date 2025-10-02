Microsoft is ending Windows 10 on October 14, but it's only $10 to get Windows 11 Pro now

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $10 before Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 on October 14.

Turns out, operating systems need active support to stay safe, and Microsoft is right about to end support for Windows 10. After October 14, Windows 10 is going to be vulnerable, and so will every computer using it. Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro for all its cool security updates usually costs $199, but it doesn't anymore. Right now, it's only $9.97 to get Microsoft's most advanced operating system, but it won't stay that way.

October 14 deadline to ditch Windows 10

Upgrading to Windows 11 Pro is kind of like going from The Flintstones to The Jetsons. Is that a dated reference? Doesn't matter. It's a huge upgrade. Here's what you're getting.

Windows 11 Pro gives you:

Copilot AI assistant that can write emails or summaries, generate images from a simple text prompt, help you brainstorm ideas, adjust settings, and even open apps with a quick command

DirectX 12 Ultimate for sharper graphics and smoother gaming

Snap Layouts that organize windows into tidy grids so multitasking feels effortless

Centered Start menu and cleaner taskbar for a fresh, balanced look

Professional tools like BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtualization, and Windows Sandbox for secure software testing

Security boosts with TPM 2.0 hardware support, Smart App Control to block malicious programs, and Windows Hello for fast facial recognition logins

Because this is a lifetime license, you pay once and keep receiving updates for the life of Windows 11. That means every future security patch, feature tweak, and performance boost is included without another bill showing up later.

Whether you spend your time gaming, running a small business, or just browsing, Windows 11 Pro is a pretty major upgrade that's worth the (extremely discounted) price.

Right now, it's only $10 to get Windows 11 Pro, but it won't stay that way.

This sale ends October 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

