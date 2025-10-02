New Orleans' most delicious collab: French Truck Coffee meets Hubig's pies in a café au lait treat

Yesterday, September 29, was National Coffee Day, a day to celebrate that exquisite, delicious, dark brown elixir. To mark the occasion, two awesome New Orleans companies have come together to create a scrumptious treat that infuses the yummy flavors of New Orleans-style coffee with chicory into a delicious pastry that goes great with a cup of joe. Enter the French Truck Coffee x Hubig's Pies collaboration. The two companies have teamed up to create a Café Au Lait Hubig's hand pie that's crafted with French Truck Coffee Cold Brew — a combination that to me sounds absolutely heavenly. NOLA.com provides more info about the new coffee-flavored Hubig's Pie:

New Orleans-based Hubig's Pies is teaming up with French Truck Coffee for a limited-edition cafe au lait pie. The glazed hand pies are stuffed with a coffee-flavored cream and will be available starting Monday, Sept. 29, for National Coffee Day.

French Truck Coffee announced the collaboration on an Instagram post that read:

Something sweet is coming for National Coffee Day!



This Monday, 9/29, we're teaming up with @hubigspiesofficial to launch a limited-edition Café Au Lait hand pie made with French Truck Coffee Cold Brew.



You'll find them wherever Hubig's are sold and at all of our Louisiana shops from 9.29 – 10.10.



Once they're gone, they're gone, so make sure to stop by and grab one… or 5!

The special pies are a limited-batch run and are only available until October 10, 2025, so don't delay. You can find them at any French Truck Coffee shop in Louisiana (they have 12 locations across New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Memphis, but it sounds like the Memphis stores won't be getting the special Café Au Lait Hubig's pies, sadly) and at any store that sells Hubig's pies.

Learn more about French Truck Coffee at their Instagram or website, where you can also order their coffee beans, tea, merch, and more. And learn more about Hubig's Pies, a New Orleans institution since 1921, on their website or Instagram. And rejoice, you can order pies from the Hubig's website — a box of a dozen mix or match pies is $60.00, shipping included. As of today, the limited-edition Café Au Lait pies are available, along with their other flavors: Apple, Chocolate, Coconut, Lemon, Peach, and Pineapple.

I'm a huge fan of café au lait AND Hubig's Pies, so I'm definitely going to need to try one of these limited-edition pies. Louisiana friends, hook me up, please!

