Plewds and hites: A fake (or fake-ish) nomenclature of comics in The Lexicon of Comicana

This week, New York Review Comics has re-published a long out-of-print book on cartooning by Mort Walker, The Lexicon of Comicana.

Posted with the permission of New York Review Comics

Mort Walker (1923-1918) was the creator of the daily newspaper comic strips "Beetle Bailey" and "Hi and Lois," and one of the most successful cartoonists of the 20th century. In 1980, he published this tongue-in-cheek book about the language and tropes of the cartooning artform.

But while he makes some actual, salient points about how comics have their own visual language that have become globally recognized, he humorously undercuts any serious analysis by making up silly, pretentious-sounding terms for ridiculous cartooning conventions.

Oculama is the use of eyeballs to indicate emotion. Hites are the horizontal lines used to indicate movement and speed. Plewds are the drops of sweat that fly off a character's face to indicate distress. It's Walker's playful way of poking fun at an intellectual examination of comics, while simultaneously examining comics.

In his introduction to this new edition, the brilliant graphic novelist Chris Ware writes about how, when he was a student at the University of Texas in the mid-1980s with ambitions to take the cartooning form to great artistic heights, he and his cartooning friends were delighted to discover this Lexicon, both naming the elements of their craft, and puncturing their pretensions. "The Lexicon seemed to be a book which we shared and quoted from absolutely equally, creeping into our daily vocabulary and conversations about what we 'were doing,' first ironically, then comletely unselfconsciously."

In fact, I just happened upon a video about Chris Ware, and it actually highlights the tension that Walker's book demonstrates, between recognizing cartooning as an artform that is worthy of examination, and an embarrassment at such pretension, recognizing its low status and honoring its tradition of puncturing the arrogant.

In his introduction to the book, Ware says that when a college student he was sure that comics, "if handled with intelligence and care and virtuosity, could capture the larger essence and scope of all human experience, emotion, and consciousness."

Yet, in the video, the Ware of 2023 says, "There's something about being a cartoonist that seems like an inherently humble sort of activity that I kind of like. It's just me sitting at a table, and I do what I do. So, I mean, I guess that's one possible route to making what might be called art."

In an appendix to this volume, editor Brian Walker (Mort's son, and also the editor of the original 1980 edition) adds many post-1980 examples of comic strips' continuation and evolution of the cartooning conventions that Mort delineated and named.