Show Me the Body goes hard with Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" cover

Show Me the Body is an industrial hardcore band I first saw opening for the experimental post-punk twins The Garden in Oakland. Their emotional, synth-centered song, "Out Of Place" played solemnly in complete darkness before switching the lights on, launching into "Boils Up," and stomping across the stage as the dancefloor erupted into a wild frenzy.

Show Me the Body is well known for high-energy shows and a harsh-yet-danceable sound that draws from noise, hip-hop, industrial, and, of course, hardcore. Over the years, the band has shared the stage with Knocked Loose, Daughters, and Health, and headlined several tours of their own, including the "World War" tour which featured an almost Warped Tour tier lineup of hardcore legends like Jesus Piece, Scowl, and Zulu. They've also built a strong DIY community presence through Corpus, their Brooklyn-based collective and label.

Show Me the Body continue to tour extensively across the globe, and for the past couple years, one setlist staple has been a cover of "Sabotage" by their hometown heroes the Beastie Boys.

On September 30, that cover finally got a proper release, paired with a video that cuts between footage from a free show in London's Southwater Park and protest clips from guerilla news collective Popular Front. The song is a raw, noisy, in-your-face good time, and, most importantly, Show Me the Body made it their own.

