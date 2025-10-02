Sleep in a bubble, a library, or underground: 24 wild hotels you can actually book

If you're looking for a weekend getaway, ​​these 24 unusual hotels shared by Atlas Obscura will make your trip an unforgettable one. The list ranges from a glass treehouse hotel to novelty hotels (like this one, shaped like a giant intestine), and so much more. I'm currently having FOMO over the fact that I've never stayed in any of these fantastic places before.

In the United Kingdom's one and only residential library, you can rent a room and sleep while surrounded by books. Gladstone's library is located in Wales and looks like a dream vacation for any book lover. Guests even get access to the public reading rooms until 10pm, far after the library closes.

If you're in search of a truly deep sleep, you can find it here at this hotel that sits 1,375 feet underground in Snowdonia National park in Wales. These normal looking hotel rooms were built inside of an old abandoned slate mine. A stay here involves a lot of walking, crawling, learning how to explore caves, and perhaps overcoming some claustrophobia.

I personally want to stay a night inside of this bubble hotel in France. This is probably the only way I'd ever actually enjoy "camping.".Staying in this see-through, plastic, climate-controlled room, one gets to enjoy the beautiful views of camping minus the mosquitos and wind. Yes please.

