This cockatoo is a master of mimicking and can sound just like a spray bottle!

Close your eyes and have someone near you click play on this video. Keep your eyes shut. Listen carefully and tell me what you hear. Ok, you can open your eyes. You heard a spray bottle, like the kind you'd use to spray cleaning solution in your bathroom or kitchen, right? Well surprise, what you actually heard was a Goffin's cockatoo mimicking the sound of a spray bottle! His rendition is so amazingly realistic, that I did a double take. And I had to watch the video several more times because it just blew my mind! I'm so impressed!

This particular Goffin's cockatoo is named Chuey and he lives in Johnstown, Colorado with his human family. According to Chuey's human mom, Kimberlie Hovey, he likes to "help" her clean by pretending to be a spray bottle. I love how proud Chuey looks in the video when he "sprays" and how he waits patiently for the human holding him to wipe the counter with her cleaning rag. I've watched it so many times, and I can't stop laughing. What a silly — and talented — bird!

This article about Goffin's cockatoos on The Spruce Pets website reinforces what already seems clear from watching the video of Chuey. They describe the birds as intelligent, social, friendly, outgoing, affectionate, playful, curious, active, fun-loving, gregarious, crafty, mischievous, and entertaining. Goffin's cockatoos also, according to The Spruce Pets, "tend to mimic sounds they hear." It's like they wrote this piece specifically about Chuey, as he's definitely a master at mimicking, and seems super smart, playful, and curious as well. Enjoy watching and hearing him turn into a spray bottle. What a fun way to "clean" countertops — I'd definitely be more inclined to tackle chores if I had Chuey by my side!

