Ukrainian soldiers rescue their beloved cat comrade Prapor from the front lines

A Ukrainian infantry brigade on the front lines at Kharkiv adopted a friendly stray ginger cat and named him Prapor, which means "flag." The soldiers of the renowned all-volunteer 13th Khartia Brigade enjoyed the cat's company for months, and he was considered part of the team.

"For a long time, the cat stayed with the Khartia fighters at positions near the line of contact north of Kharkiv, sharing with them the daily routine and harsh realities of war. He became a true comrade to the soldiers, received the call sign 'Prapor,' and, as the servicemen say, is fully worthy of the status of a combat participant," the brigade said in a statement. Defence Blog

When the unit decided to send Prapor away from the front so that he could live a normal cat life, they used an unmanned ground vehicle to transport him. Prapor was placed in a carrier with some comfy, warm blankets, the door secured with zip ties, because cats. When he arrived at the base, he was set up with all the comforts of home. The soldier unloading him promised that he would be fattened up and that everything would be fine.

To translate the video, turn on captions, click the settings gear, click Subtitles/CC, and then select Auto-translate. The military jargon doesn't translate well, but the gist still comes across.

The vehicle had made the trip to the front lines carrying supplies and returned with Prapor. Similar vehicles have been used to extract injured soldiers, often travelling twenty miles or more to deliver them to safety.

