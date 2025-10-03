Del Toro's Frankenstein gets first full-on trailer dripping with Gothic flair

Finally, Guillermo del Toro is fixing the great cosmic wrong of him never having done a Frankenstein movie before. For a while, it seemed Netflix was doing anything but releasing a proper trailer in between drip-feeding publicity stills and announcing artbooks, but the day has finally come. You, too, can salivate over Oscar Isaac's magnificent sideburns in motion.

Weirdly enough, the previous "teaser" is billed as, indeed, just a teaser despite being longer. Netflix works in mysterious ways.

