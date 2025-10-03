Did Fox News apply an AI filter to give this woman a black eye?

Social Media is pointing out that a "journalist" claiming to have been "assaulted" by "antifa" in Portland's black eye looks like an AI injury simulation filter was used.

An additional message in the thread shows analysis by AI on the video, claiming that it does appear to be altered. Folks find the woman's eyebrow movements, as well as changing eye color, to be telltale signs of a filter.

There is also a video that claims to show the "assault," and it appears to be someone innocently waving a flag.

Here is the video direct from Fox via YouTube. You make the call!

