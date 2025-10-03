Epic honors Fortnite player's sister with in-game statue

The current season of Fortnite has bugs — a lot of bugs. Most of the bugs are hostile, but there are pockets of adorable Roly Poly bugs (which are actually crustaceans, not insects) around the map. They are not hostile. In fact, they are so friendly that they let you ride them, and they can be a great way to get out of trouble fast.

All of them have names like Koko, Potato, and Scout, which players can see when targeting them. A Redditor shared in the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit that she had run into a Roly Poly with the same name as her sister, who had passed away a few months ago. She rode around with her sister's namesake for the entire game and said it felt like her sister was saying hello to her.

The Fortnite Team responded to the post and thanked the Redditor for sharing her story. A month later, in the latest update, the developers added a Statue of Olive the Roly Poly as a tribute to Olive.

In an increasingly toxic world, it's refreshing to see such a wholesome response, not only from Epic Games but also from fellow players on Reddit. Gaming and Reddit can both be an absolute cesspool sometimes, but they can also be a source of kindness and support.

