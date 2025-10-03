Finland built a tiny Finland-shaped lake in Finland and then kind of just… left it there. This artificial pond is called Neitokainen, and was built in Vesikkovaara in 1991. It's famous for being shaped like the cartographic form of Finland.

Neitokainen was conceived when a Finnish tourism company had a dream. They wanted to build a luxury holiday village in the Arctic wilderness of Lapland, and center it around a Finland-shaped pond. They even brought in a guy named Esko Sääskilahti (a man with serious Finland-shaped-pond energy) to manage the construction.

Esko measured the contours, marked them on the slope of Vesikkovaara, and supervised the earthworks. It took a single week to dig. The tourism village, on the other hand, was never built. Because by the time the lake was ready, the economy tanked and all the investors scurried away. So now? The lake is just there. Still shaped like Finland, still one meter deep.



