Flying ointments: hallucinogenic salves, broomsticks, and medieval dream trips

There's an old potion recipe that sounds like something out of a medieval goth's dream journal. Known as flying ointment, this salve allegedly let witches fly on broomsticks to the infamous Witches' Sabbaths. This wasn't just fairy tale material. Historical witch trial records, theologians, and even Francis Bacon took it very seriously (or at least seriously enough to describe the recipes). They do not sound FDA-approved.

According to some historians, flying ointments often included a botanical cocktail of what modern pharmacology classifies as deliriants: belladonna, henbane, mandrake, datura, wolfsbane, and more. When taken in high enough quantities, these are plants that can make you feel "high", but not in a fun way. These plants contain powerful tropane alkaloids like scopolamine, atropine, and hyoscyamine, which can cause unpleasant hallucinations, vivid dream states, and sometimes death.

Flying ointments sit in a fascinating overlap of pharmacology, folklore, and mysticism. Whether physical or hallucinatory, the lore of these experiences lead many to accuse witches of flying. Modern historians tend to side with the idea that flying ointment was a powerful transdermal psychedelic. Some even think the "trips" these ointments caused were misunderstood as actual black magic, and became one more excuse to unfairly accuse witches of crimes.



