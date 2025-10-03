ICE brownshirts chased away in Mt. Pleasant (video)

This Instagram post is sheer awesome. Mt. Pleasant is a Washington, D.C., neighborhood renowned for its tree-lined streets, historic homes, and a vibrant Latino community. ICE has been terrorizing them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials proudly claimed responsibility on Sunday for tearing down a homemade sign in Mount Pleasant cursing out immigration authorities, with the agency posting a video to social media featuring eight masked people in bulletproof vests.

The X video was was posted Sunday afternoon, confirming lingering speculation from community members about surveillance video that appeared to show ICE agents tearing the message down from its post outside Lamont Plaza, a park in the Northwest D.C. neighborhood with a sizeable Latin American population on Friday.

"We're taking America back, baby," one of the masked men says in the video posted to ICE's official X account, before switching to Spanish. "Este es para America, Estados Unidos es número uno," which translates to, "This is for America, the United States is number one."