Manifesting a MacBook Air? You can get one for 73% off

TL;DR: Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (Refurbished) for just $399.99 (Reg. $1,499).

The internet loves to talk about manifestation. Sometimes, it's comforting to believe that by putting your desires out into the universe, they'll come to you. But when you need a new computer for your job, school, or a loved one, you don't have to manifest a Mac when you can get a refurbished MacBook Air for 73% off.

Why refurbished?

Refurbished models are seriously underrated. When it comes to tech, second-hand does not mean second-rate. A used item isn't necessarily lower in quality than one that is brand new. This is a Grade A Refurbished MacBook Air, meaning it's virtually new, showing minimal to no signs of wear or scuffing. It looks new, and it works fast, with battery health and speed intact. In other words, it's just like any new computer fresh out of the box. just way more affordable.

Once you go Mac, you never go back

A Mac is more than a PC. It's a sleek entry into the Apple ecosystem that you won't be able to survive without after you get used to the aesthetic design, lightweight model, and fast processing power. After syncing to your iCloud and all your other Apple devices, you'll wonder why you waited to make the upgrade.

This MacBook Air is the perfect companion for work or school. The Apple M1 chip promises fast performance to boost your productivity, high-res graphics, and even advanced machine learning capabilities. Plus, get crisp audio from the signature Mac speakers and the vibrant visuals you expect from the Mac Retina display.

This lightweight computer is a no-brainer. Sleek and durable, it's built to go with you anywhere but also to last. Whether you're a business owner, a gamer, a student, or just seeking an upgrade, a Mac will help you be the best at whatever you do.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (Refurbished) for just $399.99 (Reg. $1,499).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.