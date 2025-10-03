Proposed new pain scale asks how much cash your pain is worth

"On a scale from one to ten, how would you rate your pain?" is the standard question doctors ask to assess pain. The problem is that pain tolerances vary, and one person's "three" may be someone else's "eight." Adding descriptions to numbers, such as labeling ten as "the worst pain you've ever experienced," merely introduces another subjective measure. Even studies to determine the effectiveness of painkillers use this primitive scale. A new pain scale has been proposed using a different metric: money.

A new study in Social Science & Medicine proposes that doctors essentially ask, "How much is your pain worth?" instead. One of the authors of the paper, Carlos Alós-Ferrer, wrote in Psychology Today:

We drew inspiration from economics research, where money is routinely used to measure preferences. In three experiments, we invited around 300 people to the lab and administered small, controlled amounts of pain (with ethical committee approval, of course). One experiment used small electrical shocks. In another, we applied heat to small skin areas (but no burns!). We asked the standard "On a scale of one to ten, how much did it hurt?" and similar questions. But we also asked: "If I pay you one dollar, can I hurt you again?" Then: "How about two dollars?" "What about three?" This way, we elicited the participants' willingness to accept pain, measured in money: the smallest amount they needed to accept the repetition of pain.

In a double-blind experiment, the monetary method was found to be "significantly better" than the standard pain scale, according to Dr. Alós-Ferrer. He emphasized that this method is proposed only for use in experiments and clinical trials, where participants are already receiving compensation. The importance of measuring pain accurately in clinical trials for pain medication cannot be overstated, and even a method that is only slightly better could have a substantial impact.

