QAnon Shaman sues Trump for $40 trillion and declares himself the rightful President of the United States

Jacob Chansley, aka the QAnon Shaman, is suing Donald Trump and the federal government for $40 trillion dollars, which includes $38 trillion to pay off the US government's debt, $1 trillion to shore up US infrastructure, and $1 trillion for, as he states in the complaint, his "personal, emotional, mental and spiritual torture and years worth of anguish." In the complaint he also asserts that he, not Trump, is actually the rightful President of the United States. The Phoenix New Times describes the "rambling complaint" where Chansley makes wild claims including that DJs are spies and that the NSA stole Chansley's work for a Batman movie.

Phoenix New Times provides more details, stating that in the 26-page complaint "that consists of a single paragraph and reads like a manifesto," The QAnon Shaman:

. . . alleges that his First, Fourth and Second Amendment rights have been violated by a host of parties that are loosely related at best. Named as defendants are Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Bank of International Settlements, the state of Israel, Elon Musk's X Corp., T-Mobile, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Warner Bros. Studios.

Chansley is representing himself in the lawsuit that he filed September 22, 2025 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona. The full set of claims made by Chansley are listed in the Phoenix New Times article, and they're pretty out there — you really should go read them and see for yourself.

Instead of supplying all of the evidence for his claims, according to the Phoenix New Times, he "included a handwritten URL for a Google Drive folder that he said contains more than 1,000 exhibits that prove his accusations." It comes as no surprise that the URL didn't work when Phoenix New Times tried to access it.

I feel bad for Chansley and truly hope that, if he's mentally ill, he can get the help he needs. In any case, there are some nuggets of actual truth amid the claims, so he's not all wrong. For instance, the Phoenix New Times writes:

While many of Chansley's claims are certifiably out there, there are some more defensible critiques of the U.S. government nestled among the conspiracy theories. For one, he claimed that the American government is violating citizens' Fifth Amendment rights by allowing an Israeli official to bail on a court hearing and return to Israel after he was charged with trying to pay for sex with a minor in Nevada. Chansley was also sharply critical of America's penchant for long, pointless wars.

I never thought I'd be agreeing with the QAnon Shaman, but here we are.

