Sean "Diddy" Combs jailed for 4 years and 2 months

Music mogul and abuser Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison following his conviction on two counts of transporting women for prostitution. Prosecutors had asked for 11 years; with credit for time served waiting for his trial, he will be out in about 3 years and 3 months. He must also pay a $500,000 fine, the maximum allowed under the law.

"You used that abuse to get your way, especially when it came to 'freak-offs' and hotel nights," [Judge Arun Subramanian] said. "This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane into thoughts of ending their lives. That is the reality of what happened."

"The conduct occurred over a decade with tremendous frequency across that time period," the judge said. "You paid for and organized these acts."

…

Sean Combs sat expressionless in his seat when the judge issued his sentence. His hands were clasped in his lap and he dropped his head slightly.

The judge went on to thank Cassie Ventura and "Jane" for their testimony.

"You stood up to power," the judge said. "The number of people who you reached is incalculable."