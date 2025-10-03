Statue of Trump and Epstein returns to National Mall

The statue celebrating Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's famous friendship has returned to the National Mall after being removed by Park Service staff last week. The statue, which had its permits, depicts the president and the pedophile dancing together and is inscribed with real-life messages shared between them.

The National Park Service did not respond to a request for comment because of the government shutdown that started Wednesday. The White House and the Interior Department, which oversees the park service, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson, in a statement last week, dismissed the installation. "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit — but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep," she said.

The statue reminds passers-by that Trump, with the help of the Republican-controlled congress, ultimately suppressed the release of the "Epstein Files" detailing the disgraced and now-dead financier's sex trafficking operation and its elite clientiele. That his supporters spent years demanding their release made it a peculiar moment of reorientation for MAGA. That Trump turned out to be among the famous names to be found in the files, given his own remarks on about young women over the years, was perhaps to be expected.

The Secret Handshake, an anonymous art collective, created and placed the statue, and has made a 3D model of it available for printing: "Best Friends Forever statue: celebrate Friendship Month & remember this historic monument. For larger STL see details."