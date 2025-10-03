Stray bullet knocks 25,000 customers off the internet in Texas

An outage last week knocked out phone, TV, and internet access for thousands of customers in numerous cities across North and Central Texas, including Dallas and San Antonio, according to a report from 404 Media. Angry customers flooded the r/Spectrum subreddit with reports, and the outage lasted several hours. The cause of the outage was very on-brand for Texas; a stray bullet had cut off 25,000 users by hitting a fiber-optic cable.

"The outage stemmed from a fiber optic cable that was damaged by a stray bullet," Spectrum told 404 Media. "Our teams worked quickly to make the necessary repairs and get customers back online. We apologize for the inconvenience."

There are many good reasons to bury utilities instead of attaching them to poles, and now we can add stray gunfire to the list.

