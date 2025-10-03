The Onyx Boox Palma 2 is great but maybe don't buy it

Just before all of my colleagues and I were laid off, I wrote about the original Boox Palma for USA Today. I loved it for its small dimensions—so easy to fit in your hip pocket! And, as it uses a version of Android customized for black and white displays, you can use its built-in reader app to devour books or download any other reading app in the Google Play Store to do it with. I also loved being able to read my newspaper and magazine subscriptions on the Palma. It was a one-stop reading shop.

Unfortunately, despite being modified for use with a black and white display, Android wasn't meant to work with an E-Ink display. The refresh rate of an E-Ink screen can't keep up with the needs of the operating system or the apps you plop into it. All you need to do to prove it is scroll through most apps, try to play a game, or watch a video on the Palma. The screen quickly fills with smudgy artifacts. Boox is aware of this: the Palma comes equipped with a dedicated screen refresh button. Despite being well-designed and a delight to hold during one-handed reading marathons, it's hamstrung by the limitations of the technology built into it. If you can live with these limitations, it's a great alternative to a Kindle or Kobo slab. As almost all of the specs of the OG Palma are the same as the original, the second iteration is a good get, too.

If you own an original Palma, don't upgrade: it's almost the same device you forked over cash for. The only difference is that the Palma 2 features a fingerprint sensor integrated into its power button. It's a nice-to-have, but as it also asks for a PIN (if you opt to secure your device) when you wake it up, it's an unnecessary feature.

Let's say you don't already have a Palma and you're looking for a super-compact e-reader; there aren't many options out there. BigMe makes an eInk handheld around the same price as the Palma. The OBook 86U (if you can find one) ain't bad. It's possible to import similarly sized devices, such as the TCL 60 XE (an Android smartphone rocking their NXTPAPER display) and HiSense. But with Trump's idiotic tariffs bleeding us, I don't recommend it just now. The reMarkable Move is larger, but still pocket-sized. However, it doesn't allow for software installation like the Palma 2 does. Additionally, it's a device designed for taking notes and working with PDFs. Its handling of ebooks is meh, at best. Buying the Palma 2 is still your best option for an E-ink device of a similar size to an iPhone 17. If you need it right now, don't hesitate to pick one up.

But if you can wait, you should.

Word around the campfire is that Onyx has already plopped out the prototype for the Palma 3. Apparently, it does all the stuff that its older sibling can, but it has an excellent trick up its sleeve: cellular connectivity. While it'll no doubt be more expensive, having an all-in-one, low-power device for texting, reading, and all else would be exceptional.

When it comes to tech, do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law. Buy what suits your budget and needs, and get reading.