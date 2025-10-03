This little light of yours is not your average flashlight — and it's almost 50% off

TL;DR: Not your ordinary flashlight! Get the tactical NEXTORCH P82 Long-Range Flashlight for just $59.99 (Reg. $114.99).

What happens when your phone dies, you're in the middle of nowhere, and your outdoor adventure starts to feel a little scary? Or when you're exploring the great outdoors, hoping to witness the beauty of nature, but your standard flashlight is barely illuminating the space before you? Moments like this call for a more tactical tool. Enter: the NEXTORCH P82 Long-Range Flashlight, a performance-ready flashlight that offers impressive long-range illumination at an affordable price.

Upgrade your outdoor experiences

In your technical toolkit, don't underestimate the humble flashlight. A good flashlight can do more than your phone's weak illumination power can. In fact, it can make or break your experience, turning a drab trip into a dazzling one just by letting you see more of the world you're exploring.

If you like the outdoors, you know that most subpar tools won't cut it, which rings true for everything from your tent to your tactical devices. Whether you want to take your exploration to the next level or keep yourself safe when outdoors, this professional-grade flashlight doesn't compromise on quality.

Peak performance you can count on

This flashlight will surprise you with just how bright it can get. With a 1,100-meter beam throw capability powered by a High Optical Density (HOD) LED that produces a brilliant 1,200-lumen output, you can replicate the same power used by professionals.

The impressive range is bolstered by the tactical flashlight's convenience. Different light modes make it versatile in different scenarios, while the strobe light feature can help with signalling in distress or disorientation.

But its durability and practicality don't mean it's bulky. Weighing just 276g and featuring a comfortable grip, this sleek tool is lightweight and powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery. It also features waterproofing capabilities and impact resistance to stay intact even if dropped.

