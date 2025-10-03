This website only works in airplane mode — welcome to the offline church

The offline church is a simple website with a twist. In order to access this digital "church," you must turn on airplane mode. The website won't give you full access unless you're disconnected from the internet.

Once you switch on airplane mode, a beautiful photo appears. The image is of a small church on a gorgeous hilltop, surrounded by nothing but mountains. I would like to teleport to wherever this is, please.

Make sure you visit the offline church on a smartphone. It won't work on a computer. Once you turn your phone on airplane mode, consider leaving it that way for a while and enjoy your time spent away from getting bugged by any notifications or emails.

