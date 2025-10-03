Trump spiritual advisor pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

Robert Morris, the Texas megachurch pastor accused of child abuse, pleaded guilty Thursday to five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. Under his plea agreement he will serve six months in the county jail and pay $250,000 in restitution; he was handcuffed and taken down immediately after the hearing.

That career collapsed in June 2024 after Clemishire, 55, publicly accused him of sexually abusing her. Within days, Gateway announced that Morris was stepping down. In a statement at the time, Morris acknowledged what he described as "a moral failure" with a "young lady" decades earlier but didn't respond to the specifics of the allegation.

If that sounds like a sweetheart deal given the gravity of the charges, well, don't you know who he is?

In 2000, Morris founded Texas-based Gateway Church, which has since gained around 100,000 followers across the country. During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, he named Morris his spiritual advisor and a member of his evangelical advisory committee.

Trump (previously, previously, previously) once offered a rambling and now comically-implicating thought on Morris: a great man with a "great reputation." Morris's lawyer blamed his 12-year-old victim for his crime as she "initated inappropriate behavior".

"It was your client," wrote lawyer J. Shelby Sharpe, referring to Clemishire at age 12, "who initiated inappropriate behavior by coming into my client's bedroom and getting in bed with him, which my client should not have allowed to happen."

It's a big club and if you're in it, take a seat.

Previously:

• Texas megachurch lets pedophile pastor Robert Morris resign

• Attendance sinks at Robert Morris's Texas megachurch

• Texas megachurch pastor Robert Morris admits 'inappropriate sexual behavior' with 12-year-old 'young lady'

• Pedophile pastor's lawyer blamed 12-year-old victim for initiating 'inappropriate behavior'

• Donald Trump's 'spiritual adviser' admits to molesting 12-year-old child, but keeps his job as senior pastor