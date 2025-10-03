Wacom One 14 pen display has a bigger screen and smaller price

Aimed at hobbyists, students and anyone else not in the market for an expensive Cintiq, the Wacom One was a simpler, stripped-down pen display offered for a lower price. Five years since it launched, the lineup's getting a new model with a big display—and a small price tag aimed at growing competition.

The Wacom One 14 [Wacom] has a 14-inch 1920×1080 IPS display, etched with a paper-like surface treatment and offering 98% sRGB color accuracy. The bezel has shrunk, it's thinner, it's lighter, and comes with the battery-free Wacom One pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition and two side buttons. It doesn't have the multitouch gestures, 4K resolution or Pro Pen features, but it does have a close-bonded surface for less parallax.

It also now hooks up with a single USB-C cable, requiring Displayport Alt Mode, and comes with a trial edition of Clip Studio Paint Pro. It's compatible with Mac, PC and ChromeOS.

At $299.95 [Amazon], it's less than what I paid for my dying Intuos back in the day. Might finally be time to go with a screen.

Previously:

• Wacom's new Cintiq pen displays closer to pro lineup specs

• The new Intuos Pro is an old-timey graphics tablet

• New Cintiq drawing tablets cost a pretty penny