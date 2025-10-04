Dame Patricia Routledge kicks the bouquet at 96

Dame Patricia Routledge, most famous for her performance as snobby suburban housewife Hyacinth Bucket in BBC sitcom Keeping up Appearances, is dead at 96. She would surely have appreciated the headline: one of the best running jokes in the show was Hyacinth's insistence her married name be rendered and spoken "Buckét."

Routledge's agent confirmed the news on Friday, Oct. 3, and said she "died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love," multiple outlets, including the BBC and Deadline report, citing the PA News agency. "Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia's passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles," the statement continued. "She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

Keeping Up Appearances presented Routledge's character as a congenial but affected social climber who had advanced from working-class poverty to middle-class prosperity—but not far enough to satisfy a lifetime dreaming of finer things. A cast of tolerant but exhausted family and friends, not least her long-suffering husband Richard, allowed the show to make set-pieces of every consumerist fixation available to the 1990s English homemaker. It is first-rank among UK sitcoms that seem shallow and bland but drip out deep insights and moments of viciously dark humor. Now I find it has a strangely documentary quality.

I have a theory about the show, but today's not the day. Instead, enjoy these clips.