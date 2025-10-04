Tina Turner statue dismays fans: "Simply the worst"

A 10-foot statue of legendary rock star Tina Turner was unveiled last week in Brownsville, her rural Tennessee hometown, paid for by "about 50 donors" with $150,000 coming from the Ford Motor Co. alone. Locals and fans seem displeased by the results. "An abomination," writes one person on social media. "Did the person who made this hate Tina Turner?" asked another.

The towering sculpture depicts Turner in a short skirt and heels, mid-performance with a microphone raised in hand. But many commenters have fixated on the statue's uncanny face or overly exaggerated, voluminous hair, which looks more like Cousin It or the truffula trees in Dr. Seuss's The Lorax than the famous gravity-defying wigs the singer was known to wear onstage.

Installed in Heritage Park, it's the work of an Atlanta-based artist. Tina thereby joins the ranks of disappointing celebrity bronzes, such as Lucille Ball, Cristiano Ronaldo and a demoniac George Best. Just last year, Ken Maguire wrote about the unique challenge of attaining a likeness in durable materials.

A statue of Mohamed Salah in 2018 depicted the Liverpool star with a disproportionately large head. In 2011, a terracotta warrior statue of Andy Murray at a Shanghai tennis tournament drew chuckles, including from the star himself: "I thought I was better looking than that."

