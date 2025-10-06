Fake influencer jailed for fraud and indecent images of children

A 26-year-old British influencer who appeared in a Channel 4 documentary titled "Rich Kids of Instagram" turned out to be a prolific scammer, defrauding businesses and people out of more than £200,000. He was jailed for six years this week after Chester Crown Court in England heard he described himself as "Cheshire's very own Kardashian" and tricked his victims. Investigators also found in his possession indecent images of children, extreme pornography and other "prohibited images." The lifestyle of Jack Watkin, 26, was a fantasy fueled by crime.

But the court heard that Watkin always had excuses. He duped one woman into handing over thousands of pounds thinking she was investing in the much sought-after luxury handbag, when in fact she was paying his bills at the Dorchester Hotel in London. None of the victims received the handbags or their share in the profits of their resale. The investigation was launched after the woman who inadvertently paid for his luxury hotel bill contacted the Metropolitan Police in 2022, having become suspicious of Watkin's continued excuses.

Notwithstanding the fake influencer fraud and Channel 4's inadvertant role helping him run it, that's quite a lot of CSAM.

Officers also found he made 307 category B indecent images of children, 158 category C indecent images of children, possessed six extreme pornographic images of animals, and five prohibited images of children. On his second arrest, when he was met at Macclesfield train station by officers in October 2024, his new phone was forensically downloaded and this had five category B and two category C indecent images of children as well as five category B indecent images of children. Officers also found he had made two category C indecent images of children.

"It was never going to end well, and his downfall was inevitable," Det Con Gareth Yates told the BBC. "Eventually his lies caught up with him and he is now facing the consequences of his deceit, and his perversions."