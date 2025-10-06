Government shutdown spells trouble for travelers: Here's how Babbel could help

TL;DR: New users can get lifetime access to all of Babbel's language offerings for $135 with promo code LEARN

Nothing puts a wrench in your international travel plans quite like a government shutdown, am I right? If you have plans, especially non-refundable ones, to go abroad this fall, it's time to start making a plan for potential delays or cancellations. In case you get stuck in a foreign country for longer than a few extra days, it can help to speak the native language of the country that you're in. Babbel can help you learn a new language in as little as three weeks. With this exclusive offer, you can access all 14 courses for life for only $135 with promo code LEARN.

Babbel uses 10-15 minute courses to help you learn — and actually remember — important phrases and vocabulary surrounding topics like transportation, dining, directions, and more. Other language learning apps start you at square one with topics like colors, fruits, or other things that will definitely not help you swap your flight in a crowded international airport. You can even access Babbel without Wi-Fi, in case things get dire.

Immerse yourself in up to 14 languages with more than 10,000 hours of instruction. Whether your travel plans end up in a trainwreck, or you need directions to the train, Babbel can help. New users can use code LEARN to get Babbel for only $135.

