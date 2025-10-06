Happy Mutants! Please help us rescue marine mammals!

The Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) needs your help. MMCC is the only year-round hospital in Los Angeles dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick, injured, and orphaned seals and sea lions.

Last year, MMCC competed in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards and came so close, they finished in second place. This year, they've been given a second chance to win, and with your help, we can make it happen! What we need from you is your vote. You may vote once daily from now until October 19th at this link.

Winning would mean $35,000 and a customized Land Rover Defender 130, giving MMCC's Team the ability to transport more patients safely and continue providing life-saving care.

Again, daily voting can be done at this link. If you'd like some fun daily reminders from MMCC, you can sign up here. If you prefer to donate directly, that is also an option.

I am a volunteer at MMCC. The work done there by the veterinarians, technicians, staff, and volunteers inspires me every time I visit. Please help.