"Have a Dandy Day" is the delightfully strange website the internet was made for

I recently came across a website called Have A Dandy Day! It made me say "this is what the internet was made for!"

Once you click the start button on this silly and wholesome site, a man in a top hat will sing you a song about how he wishes you a dandy day. You can also click on the "quote button," and the same man in will tell you something each time you boop him on the nose.

I booped him on the nose, and here's what he told me. "People have been looking very tired lately. Everyone needs to take a nap! Goodnight!"

The Dandy Day man has more wisdom than I thought he did (I certainly need a nap, and I feel like he's just given me permission to take one).

I'm glad I came across this delightfully strange little place on the internet today. The simple yet absurd nature of this website makes it a true gem. I'll definitely be coming back when I need a chuckle and some positivity.



See also: 'Weird Box' is a cool interactive film starring your Instagram photos