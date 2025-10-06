ICE attempted to viciously attack the Portland Frog, but the frog is stronger

A few nights ago video of an ICE brownshirt hosing down the air-inlet of a seriously not dangerous person with pepper spray made the rounds. The Frog is back and has made a statement: they've tasted spicer.

Trump's masked brownshirts face no consequences. As John Oliver said, "This White House is full of the pettiest little b1tches imaginable." I mean, sure, everyone knows frogs can be poisonous, but not the inflatable kind.

