ICE attempted to viciously attack the Portland Frog, but the frog is stronger

Image: YouTube

A few nights ago video of an ICE brownshirt hosing down the air-inlet of a seriously not dangerous person with pepper spray made the rounds. The Frog is back and has made a statement: they've tasted spicer.

Trump's masked brownshirts face no consequences. As John Oliver said, "This White House is full of the pettiest little b1tches imaginable." I mean, sure, everyone knows frogs can be poisonous, but not the inflatable kind.

Previously:
ICE brownshirts chased away in Mt. Pleasant (video)
ICE officer pulls gun on bystanders in Maryland as man pleads 'I am American' (video)
Delivery cyclist easily escapes the brownshirts
Apple removes ICE tracking app after reported pressure from AG Bondi
ICE protecting America from clean cars
'Is that your daughter?': ICE caught on video holding a five-year-old hostage in Massachusetts raid