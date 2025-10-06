Incompetent ICE brownshirts thwarted by locals, protestors

The people of the United States of America are fed up with masked Gestapo terrorizing our friends, neighbors. Abducting people from work, running errands, and dropping children off at school is vile and must be rejected. Here, folks on the street stop ICE from disappearing a man.

This short video shows just how incompetent and utterly worthless these masked jackals are. A zip-tied protestor being led away by a gaggle of these wholly un-American jerks waits for his moment and takes off. Even funnier than the bicycle delivery guy the traitors were unable to catch!

The number of lawsuits from abuse is going to cost us, the taxpayers, hundreds of millions. This protestor being hosed down with pepper spray is pure abuse of power, and clearly not necessary:

