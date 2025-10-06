Kristi Noem upset people won't let ICE agents use their toilets

Politicians and pundits often fight over the first and second amendments to the U.S. Constitution, but now MAGA madness has the third one finally in the spotlight: "No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner." Unfortunately for the Owner, ICE agents need to use the restroom and Kristi Noem wants you to let them in.

"And in fact, they don't even let our ICE officers and our Border Patrol officers use restrooms," she complained on a Fox News interview. "Those men and women were telling us that they have to figure out even where they can go sit down for five minutes to have lunch or to use a restroom throughout their shift and their break. So they've made it a very difficult situation."

However strange reality gets, a classic item from The Onion is there to greet it. By saying no to federal agents wanting to use your facilities, you're supporting the next thing the founders thought of after speech, religion and the right to bear arms.