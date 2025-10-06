Sure, Jan: Stephen Miller has his finger on the pulse of Black Americans

Low-Rent Cobra Commander, Screamin' Stephen Miller, claims to know somehow that Black Chicagoans are "thrilled" the ICE Gestapo is terrorizing the streets, raiding homes, and abducting their neighbors.

Perhaps Trump's ghoul, Mr. Miller, reached out to his very Black friend George Tropicana, er, I mean Glass. George Glass. He lives in Canada, which is very close to Chicago, and has gained a great deal of insight into how Black Americans there feel. He also thinks Miller is "super cool." These social media posts suggest otherwise:

