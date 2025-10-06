The Good Liars vs. anti-vaxxers

The American left must have a Good Liars signal set up or something, because the comedy duo's ability to appear wherever the dopiest adherents of the MAGA cult are is truly magical. After making an appearance at Trump Tower in fine form, they've popped up again at a MAGA rally to interview America's finest about vaccines.

Marvel as one guy describes people who've taken the COVID vaccine as "no longer human", which is probably fine and has definitely not historically led to anything.

On the other hand, though, there's some classic QAnon numerology, which is always hilarious. See Sheep Surrender, indeed.